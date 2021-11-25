Aave 24-Hour Volume Reaches $269.12 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $261.11 or 0.00444743 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $3.50 billion and $269.12 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00241646 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00089609 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,392,219 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.