AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ABDP opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £348.38 million and a PE ratio of 118.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,825.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,979. AB Dynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500.25 ($19.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

