Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,945 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.84% of Absolute Software worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Absolute Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Absolute Software by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Absolute Software stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.88 million, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -199.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

