Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $132,911.62 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $132,911.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACEL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,139. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $2,628,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.