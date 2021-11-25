Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $17,560,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 877,272 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $820.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

