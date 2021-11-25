Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

AYI stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $3,370,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

