Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $668.32 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.