ADTRAN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,735 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,209% compared to the average daily volume of 209 put options.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of ADTN opened at $21.55 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 538.75 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

