Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lowered by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.6% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $157.80 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $161.88. The stock has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

