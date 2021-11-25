Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.