Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEDFF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Aedifica alerts:

AEDFF stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00. Aedifica has a 52 week low of $121.35 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.