Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AERI opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

