AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,994. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,804,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. 58,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,678. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,876.00 and a beta of 0.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

