Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

NYSE A opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average of $154.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,612,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

