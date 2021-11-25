Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post sales of $532.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.88 million. Air Lease reported sales of $489.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after buying an additional 1,986,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after buying an additional 646,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 575,909 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after buying an additional 454,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

