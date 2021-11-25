Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report sales of $446.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.80 million and the highest is $446.50 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $399.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 232,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,170. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

