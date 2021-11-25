Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 21st

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$10.05 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -162.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.5794518 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGI. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.40.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

