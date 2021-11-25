Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 2,909 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $243,163.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,110,188.25.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $667,205.46.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $873,153.18.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00.

ALRM stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

