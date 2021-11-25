Algorand (ALGO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $424.34 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion and approximately $424.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.00208625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.55 or 0.00737470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,720,541,792 coins and its circulating supply is 6,261,796,364 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.