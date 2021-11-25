Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

BABA stock opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average is $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $370.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $131.22 and a 1-year high of $279.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $7,622,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 37,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

