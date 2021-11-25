Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.60. Align Technology posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $653.20 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $465.76 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $659.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

