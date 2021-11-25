Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 85,279 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,960.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00.

Shares of ALHC opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $32,155,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 746,983 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

