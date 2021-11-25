Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General Sells 6,259,298 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALHC traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,168. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

