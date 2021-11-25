Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.33.

Shares of ATD.B stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$48.08. 671,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.69. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.42. The company has a market cap of C$51.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

