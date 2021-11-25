Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. Sells 2,350 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $76,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 98.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $36.85.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
