Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. Sells 2,350 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $76,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 98.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

