Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALNA. B. Riley cut their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

