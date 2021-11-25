Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,032.60

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,032.60 ($13.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($13.74). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,044 ($13.64), with a volume of 150,059 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £541.75 ($707.80).

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.