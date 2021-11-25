AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of AB stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

