Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after buying an additional 4,575,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after buying an additional 345,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,490,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

LNT stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

