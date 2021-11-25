Allstate (LON:ALL) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allstate (LON:ALL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on the stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at GBX 23.14 ($0.30) on Wednesday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26 ($0.34).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

