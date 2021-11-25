Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 484 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $549.73 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.