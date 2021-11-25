Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,922.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,850.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,668.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

