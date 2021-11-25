Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s 6th Largest Position

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,922.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,850.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2,668.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.