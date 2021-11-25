Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,922.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,850.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,668.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.