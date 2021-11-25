alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €19.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.72 ($20.13).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €19.39 ($22.03) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.34) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.32). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.06 and a 200-day moving average of €16.58.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

