Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $115.17 and a one year high of $165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

