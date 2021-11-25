Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845 and have sold 9,000 shares valued at $193,890. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 530,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 409,900 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Altice USA by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. 15,054,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,673. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.