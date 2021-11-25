Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $65.04

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.04, but opened at $68.02. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $68.12, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 162,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Altus Midstream by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

