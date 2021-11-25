Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 35.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period.

Shares of ACH opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

