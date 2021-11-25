Amalgamated Bank Acquires 10,649 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DURECT were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DURECT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP raised its stake in DURECT by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 2,458,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $243.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

