Amalgamated Bank Buys 17,954 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Geron were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Geron by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 66.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

