Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 116.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NewAge were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 36.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge by 36.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge by 22.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge by 117.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. NewAge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $173.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NewAge Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.