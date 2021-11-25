Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 707,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,766,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 508,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2,818.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 439,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 424,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TXMD. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.60 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $255.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.79.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.