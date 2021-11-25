Amalgamated Bank Invests $41,000 in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

OTLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTLK stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

Outlook Therapeutics Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.