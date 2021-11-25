Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce sales of $137.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.10 billion and the highest is $140.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $125.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $470.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.51 billion to $472.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $553.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $531.82 billion to $567.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,580.41. 2,321,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,409.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,403.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

