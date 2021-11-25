Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,409.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,403.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

