American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) CEO Sells $4,269,080.14 in Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $173.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
