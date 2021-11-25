American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) CEO Sells $4,269,080.14 in Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $173.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

