American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) VP Sells $406,334.86 in Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AWK opened at $173.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

