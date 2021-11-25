American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.63, but opened at $67.21. American Woodmark shares last traded at $65.63, with a volume of 551 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

