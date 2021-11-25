America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $105.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $688.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.